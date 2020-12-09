Labella on P2M rent of building for Women’s and Children’s Center: ‘I think it’s too much’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is not inclined to approve the renting of a private building in Barangay Banilad here for a Women’s and Children’s Center for P500,000 per month, or P2 million for a four-month contract.

Labella said this amount is too much of an expense for the city government amid a pandemic.

Although it is essential for the city government to provide a space for the Women and Children to ensure their welfare, the mayor thinks this should be at a reasonable cost.

“That is going to be P500,000 per month, I think that is too much,” said the mayor.

The mayor said no such proposal has reached his table yet but he said he will most likely turn it down because there are other expenses to be prioritized.

Instead, he said will order the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to review the contract or find another building the city could use for the center.

Councilor Nestor Archival criticized the contract because of the huge rent, especially since the DSWS has been occupying the property since September 2020 without the approval the council.

The councilor urged the mayor to review this contract and find out why the property was occupied even before the contract was approved.

The contract the DSWS is asking would be a 4-month occupation in the property, and they are seeking the approval of the council.

Alfie Ayuman, the head of the city’s women’s commission, said the commission has endorsed to the mayor the contract.

The City Legal Office also posed no objection to the contract as well.

However, with the verbal refusal of the mayor, the DSWS has yet to reveal their plans on whether they will vacate the property.

The DSWS has yet to comment on the mayor’s stand.

/bmjo