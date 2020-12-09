MOD prepares Carbon Market for Christmas rush

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Market Operations Division (MOD) is already taking steps to prepare for the Christmas rush at the Carbon Market now that more people are able to access the market due to the return of the jeepneys.

One of the major struggles of the MOD in maintaining the health protocols in the Carbon Market is the movement of vehicular traffic such as trucks delivering goods.

Oftentimes the movement of trucks cause people to crowd on the side streets.

MOD head Irvin Caballes, said in a phone interview that they are coordinating with the barangay and the police in implementing the one way movement inside the market.

The trading post in the interior portion of the market, near the Warwick Barracks have been activated so that trucks carrying goods will have an area to unload the goods without causing traffic in the interior parts of the market.

The barangay and the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) are also regulating motor vehicles to avoid illegal parking.

“Nihangyo ta nga ila gyod libuton aron maregulate nila ang mga mag illegal parking,” said Caballes.

In addition, the MOD are already strictly imposing the three-meter easement for stalls so that these will not block the flow of traffic and the public have more space to walk on.

Finally, the MOD will be meeting stakeholders to put up decorations in the city’s biggest market even if no Christmas activities like the Pasko sa Carbon are scheduled for the vendors this year.

The Pasko sa Carbon has been a tradition for nine years as a means to entice the public to visit the market during the Christmas season.

Instead, only decorations will be put up to provide a festive vibe in the market.

“Bawal man ang parties, at least ang makit-an sa mga tawo ang kasigla gihapon sa Carbon,” said Cabales. /rcg