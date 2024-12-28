Esneth Domingo K.O’s Reymark Taday in Sultan Kudarat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – World-rated flyweight prospect Esneth “Hard Hitter” Domingo wrapped up 2024 with a resounding victory in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Cebu-based Domingo, representing the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym, defeated Reymark Taday by third-round knockout in the undercard of a Sanman Boxing-backed event.

Ranked No. 6 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world flyweight, Domingo improved his professional record to 21 wins, including 12 knockouts, and two losses.

READ: Domingo wins WBO Global flyweight belt via 11th round TKO vs Bravo

He ended 2024 with a perfect 2-0 record, following a successful defense of his World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Silver Flyweight title in June against Enrique Magsalin in Masbate.

Domingo also extended his winning streak to five consecutive victories, a run dating back to 2022.

READ: Domingo recovers from knockdown, crushes Japanese foe

Taday, meanwhile, suffered his 24th career loss, bringing his record to 11 wins, six knockouts, and one draw. This defeat marked his fourth straight loss.

COMEBACK FIGHT

In the main event, Jayson “Smasher” Mama of Sanman Boxing Gym was unable to secure a win in his much-anticipated comeback fight. The bout ended in a technical draw in the third round after his opponent, Michael Bravo, sustained a deep cut from an accidental headbutt.

READ: Domingo scores a TKO win against Japanese boxer Iimura

Mama, with a record of 20 wins, two losses, and 10 knockouts, earned his first career draw, as did Bravo, who now holds a record of 14 wins, five losses, and seven knockouts.

The fight was meant to be a bounce-back for Mama following a controversial split-decision loss to Puerto Rican Juan Carlos Camacho for the WBO NABO flyweight title on October 30 in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

In other bouts, former world title challenger Joey Canoy (23-5-2, 14 KOs) cruised to a unanimous decision victory over Ariston Aton (9-13-1, 5 KOs).

Additional winners on the card included RV Deniega, who defeated Jelo Bacalso by seventh-round stoppage; Gabriel Tapales, who scored a fifth-round knockout of Mike Kinaadman; and Ian Carl Muyso, who secured a first-round knockout against Clyde Felicilda.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP