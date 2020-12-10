Duterte to hold full Cabinet meeting on Dec. 14—Palace

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will hold a full Cabinet meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, his spokesman said Thursday.

According to presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, the Cabinet meeting will happen before he delivers his weekly address to the nation.

“I was given notice that there could be a Cabinet on Monday before the address of the President to the people,” Roque said.

However, the agenda for the meeting remains unclear.

The Cabinet last met on Oct. 12. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Duterte Cabinet met every month in Malacañang.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He is the fourth Cabinet secretary to contract the respiratory disease after Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

