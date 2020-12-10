DILG OK with videoke, karaoke sessions in households

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) sees nothing wrong with private videoke / karaoke sessions among household members during the holiday season, adding that what it is discouraging are karaoke sessions in public places.

“We highly discourage iyong public karaoke. Pero kung kayo po ay dalawa o tatlo sa loob ng iyong bahay at kayo ay magkakaroke sa loob ng inyong tahanan ay sa tingin po namin ay wala naman pong masama diyan,” Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said during Thursday’s Laging Handa Public Briefing.

He also reminded videoke establishments and karaoke bars that they are still barred from operating in areas under general community quarantine.

The DILG is calling on local government units (LGUs) to pass ordinances banning karaoke this Christmas and New Year holidays to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

gsg

