The perfect holidays stay at Waterfront Cebu

Christmastime is dubbed as one of the most awaited and most festive season of the year as it is commonly the perfect time for people to come together, catch up and bond with family, friends, and loved ones in celebration of the coming of the Messiah.

And with the season already in full swing, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino offers a whooping number of 10 exciting room promotions to enjoy and choose from! Whether you’re flying solo, coming in with a partner or staying with the whole family, you will surely have a fantastic holiday at the premier city hotel.

STAY AND BE MERRY

It’s never too late to book a relaxing “holiday staycation” at the “center of it all”. Make the holidays worthwhile when you avail of our “Stay and be Merry” promo.

For PHP 3,100.00 net/night, get the chance to enjoy an overnight stay with breakfast for two (2) with your loved one. This comes with complimentary PAGCOR bet and food & beverage (F&B) vouchers worth PHP 1,000.00 in total and complimentary use of the gym.

That’s not all because guest has the option to upgrade his/her room to a higher category for free once he/she books the said promo.

Call (032) 232-6888 (local 8005) or (032) 230-9000 to book your holiday stay at Waterfront Cebu.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

If you’re just looking for a place to stay for the weekends of December, then Waterfront Cebu is the perfect place for you.

Avail of the hotel’s “room-only” Christmas weekend promo for as low as PHP 2,000.00 net/night and get to spend the weekend by the pool or relax in the comfort of your hotel room. Promo is also inclusive of a free upgrade to a higher room category, a PHP 500-bet voucher at the casino and a complimentary use of the pool and gym.

Promo is valid for check-in only on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

FAMILY GETAWAY

And if you’re planning to have a mini-getaway in the city with the family this holiday season then consider yourself lucky because the premier city hotel also offers a package perfect for the whole family for only (mention the rate).

Good for two (2) adults and two (2) kids, you and your family will have the chance to create lasting and wonderful memories with each other at Waterfront Cebu while enjoying a complimentary in-room breakfast for two (2), and a Sugba platter by the pool for four (4), which can be served during lunch or dinner.

Good for two (2) adults and two (2) kids, you and your family will have the chance to create lasting and wonderful memories with each other at Waterfront Cebu while enjoying a complimentary in-room breakfast for two (2), and a Sugba platter by the pool for four (4), which can be served during lunch or dinner.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premier venue for events and conventions in the country.

