Visayan Electric Co.: Power-saving tips for households celebrating the holiday season with visitors

The holiday season is a special time of year when families come together to celebrate and create lasting memories. Whether it’s for festive meals, gift exchanges, or simply enjoying the company of your visitors, the season provides the perfect opportunity to reconnect with loved ones.

CDN Digital’s power-saving tips is in partnership with Visayan Electric Company, formerly VECO. For more information and emergency power interruption announcements, follow the official Facebook page of the Visayan Electric Company.

However, the season can also lead to increased energy consumption in your home. If you’re hosting a family gathering or planning to welcome visitors for the holidays, high energy costs shouldn’t be part of the celebration.

Here are some simple and effective power-saving tips from Visayan Electric, the Philippines’ second-largest electric utility, to help you enjoy the season while keeping your energy usage in check.

Visayan Electric Tip 1: Cluster lights strategically

Holiday lights are a staple for the season’s decorations, but they can quickly drive up your energy consumption. Instead of over-decorating, focus on placing lights in key areas that will have the most visual impact.

You don’t need to put lights everywhere; it is best to strategically place them around focal points like the front porch, windows, or just your Christmas tree. This way, you can create a stunning holiday display while keeping power use under control. Remember to switch to energy-efficient lights such as LED and solar-powered ones, which consume less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Visayan Electric Tip 2: Host gatherings in a single room

When you’re entertaining guests during the holidays, it’s easy to start heating or cooling your entire home. To save on energy costs, consider hosting your gatherings in a single room.

This will help you concentrate the warmth or cooling in one area, allowing you to reduce the need for running your air conditioning or heating in other parts of the house. Additionally, fewer rooms to heat or cool means your system can work more efficiently.

Visayan Electric Tip 3: Dress for warmth

In hot and crowded set-ups such as hosting a holiday party, turning on the air conditioning or simultaneously switching on more than one fan is usually the go-to solution to cool down the space.

To lessen the chances of accelerating such devices beyond normal usage, encourage your guests to wear light, breathable clothing. By adjusting their attire to the climate, everyone can help minimize the need for excess cooling, keeping the energy usage low while celebrating in style.

Visayan Electric Tip 4: Play board games or card games

Instead of relying on electronic entertainment, encourage your guests to enjoy some good old-fashioned fun with board games or card games. These activities provide an excellent opportunity for engagement and conversation and create a cozy atmosphere while consuming zero electricity.

Board games like Monopoly, Scrabble, or Chess and card games such as Poker and Uno can bring people closer together, creating an enjoyable and social environment using no more energy than the room’s lighting.

Visayan Electric Tip 5: Start cooking early using traditional methods

Make your holiday feast more energy-efficient by combining traditional cooking methods with early preparation. Fire up a charcoal grill, light a wood-fired oven, or use a trusty gas stove not only to cut down on electricity use but also to infuse your dishes with rich, smoky flavors that everyone can savor.

To make the festivities even smoother, prepare dishes ahead of time that can be reheated easily or opt for cold recipes that shine without any last-minute effort. By avoiding the midnight rush of Noche Buena preparations, you’ll save energy, reduce stress, and have more time to soak in the joyful moments with your loved ones. Let tradition and preparation work hand in hand to make your celebration truly special.

This holiday season, as the air fills with laughter, the aroma of festive feasts, and the joy of the gathering, it’s easy to overlook how much energy all the merrymaking consumes. Make this year’s celebrations even brighter by cutting back on electricity use while still keeping the holiday magic alive.

CDN Digital’s power-saving tips is in partnership with Visayan Electric Company, formerly VECO. For more information and emergency power interruption announcements, follow the official Facebook page of the Visayan Electric Company.