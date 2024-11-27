‘Itsumo’ 20 years later

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Pause for a bit today.

And think back to the years when you were just sitting inside your house or in your school, talking about the new banger that’s proudly made by Cebuano musicians.

It was the year 2004 when an iconic Pinoy hip-hop song crashed music stations. This also paved way for the Cebu rappers like Dice and K9 to place the local rappers on the map.

Itsumo by Dice and K9 featuring Hi-C took the local and national music industry by storm.

A song with a catchy Japanese chorus made everyone sing and rap verses and rhymes that made everyone grind.

Zooming in to the year 2024, all of a sudden the group drops a new music video in honor of the 20th year anniversary of their smash hit.

In their Youtube channel they shared the new music video they shot in Japan.

Times may have changed, but everyone is just so amazed of how they all sound the same and still have that rizz even with the new wave of music.

“Originally released in 2004, ITSUMO became a defining hit in the Pinoy hip-hop scene. This 20th-anniversary edition pays homage to the song’s legacy, featuring Hi-C’s unforgettable vocals and the heartfelt lyrics that continue to resonate with listeners,” reads their caption.

As the group always says, that this song served as a timeless anthem of love and loyalty.

‘You gotta know that I love you from the start ’til F-O-R-E-V-E-R,’ what’ a line from the song we all love to spell out and sing to.

A timeless classic for Cebuanos that reached most parts of the Philippines.

Since the video has been uploaded on their Youtube page last November 22, it has reached 524,882 views as of Wednesday, November 27.