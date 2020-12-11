Cebu City Council approves bonus for CH employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has approved the recommendation for the giving of a P10,000 Christmas bonus to City Hall employees, but its release will only be realized if the City Legal Office (CLO) would assure its propriety.

In the special session on Friday, December 11, 2020, the City Council agreed that the employees deserve the bonus this year after working during the pandemic especially those working in the health and disaster offices.

The council approved the recommendation of the Programs on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE) committee to give out full P10,000 cash incentives to employees working more than 3 months in the City Hall.

For those working below three months, the incentive will be prorated according to the number of months rendered between 20 to 60 percent of the P10,000.

Although all councilors agreed that this bonus is well-deserved by the City Hall employees after working double time during the pandemic, many of them raised the legality of the incentive.

Councilor Nestor Archival, was especially concerned that there was no recommendation from the City Legal Office (CLO) over the release of said bonuses and as to whether this additional incentive was without legal impediments.

“Can we ask first the recommendations of the City Legal on this? Of course, this would be good for our employees, but let’s just have the pertinent documents to make sure,” Archival told the council.

The Commission on Audit (COA) has been particular in the release of bonuses for employees, remembering what happened in 2016, when the city was forced to explain why the employees should receive a P30,000 bonus across the board.

This time, the council does not want a repeat of the same mistake and would like the assurance of the CLO over the matter.

Nevertheless, the council still approved the recommendation, but the bonuses will be released only if the Legal Office deemed it appropriate and if the documents on who will receive such will also be complete.

Councilor James Cuenco suggested that elected officials, including the mayor, vice-mayor, and the councilors, should waive their bonuses. Councilor Alvin Raymond Garcia, the committee chair on budget and finance, said this could be arranged.

Councilor Jerry Guardo is also asking the budget and finance if a small amount can be given to job order employees as well and Garcia said they are in talks of providing a P3,000 Christmas bonus each.

Garcia said that the requirements for the bonuses will be finalized once the CLO has given its legal opinion. /rcg