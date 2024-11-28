November 30 holiday: No adjustment for Bonifacio Day, says Palace

MANILA, Philippines — There will be no holiday adjustment for November 30, Bonifacio Day, even though it falls on a Saturday, the Office of the Executive Assistant advised on Wednesday.

The OES told reporters, after asking whether Friday, November 29, will be pronounced a holiday instead, ”No movement of the holiday.”

READ MORE:

Emulate Bonifacio daily, Marcos urges Filipinos

LIST: 2025 holidays in the Philippines



EXPLAINER: Regular vs. Special Non-Working Holidays

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued a set of guidelines last October regarding the pay rules for employees working or not working on November 30:

No work: It said that employees who do not work on Bonifacio Day will receive their full daily wage, as long as they reported to work or were on leave with pay on the preceding day.

Work on a regular holiday: Employees who work on the said day will receive double their regular daily wage for the first eight hours. The DOLE noted that they are entitled to receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate for overtime work.

Work on a regular holiday that falls on a rest day: Employees who work on Bonifacio Day, which also falls on their rest day, are entitled to 200 percent of their regular daily wage plus an additional 30%. Meanwhile, for overtime work, they will receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP