Chris Evans is Buzz Ligthtyear in Pixar’s new movie

Captain America now has a new line- “To Infinity and Beyond!”

Chris Evans, famous for his role as Captain America in Marvel’s cinematic universe is set to voice the iconic action figure Buzz Lightyear in a new animated film by Disney’s Pixar.

Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer announced during the Disney Investor Day at xxx, that the movie would be titled “Lightyear”

In an article by insider.com, Docter said that he has long been luring Evans to star in various animated films and discovered that his voice is the perfect fit for the iconic character Buzz Lightyear.

Evans also took to Twitter sharing his excitement about the new film saying “I still don’t have worlds.”

“And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on,” Evans explained.

The animated movie is set to hit theaters on June 17, 2022, and is described by Pixar as the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear” where the toy was inspired from, form the movie “Toy Story” to which Actor Tim Allen voiced in all four movies from 1995 to 2019.