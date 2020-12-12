Minglanilla ‘Covid-free’ as of Dec. 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another town in Cebu province declared itself free from confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease.

The local government unit (LGU) of Minglanilla in southern Cebu announced on December 11, 2020, that it has zero active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

And as of December 12, this first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City remained free from confirmed cases of the infection. It also marked the second day that local officials there recorded no new COVID-19 cases.

On December 11, Minglanilla’s municipal government announced that their remaining four active COVID-19 cases have recovered from the infection.

This brings the total recoveries in the locality to 615. They have also documented a total of 644 confirmed cases, of which 29 were mortalities.

Despite this development, local officials continue to remind their constituents to always follow health protocols.

“While the cases of Minglanilla have finally gone down to zero with God’s Providence, please continue to exercise all necessary precautions and follow safety protocols,” they said.

Minglanilla, which belonged to the territorial jurisdiction of Cebu province, has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine. /rcg

