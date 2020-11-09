21 towns in Cebu province have zero active COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 21 towns in Cebu province have reported zero active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Recent data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed that as of November 8, 2020, the municipalities of Alcantara, Alcoy, Aloguinsan, Asturias, Badian, Barili, Borbon, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Oslob, Pilar, Poro, Ronda, Samboan, San Francisco, Santander, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, and Tabuelan have no active cases of COVID-19.

Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

Cebu province is composed of 44 municipalities and six component cities.

All component cities, according to PHO, still have active coronavirus cases as of November 8 but each city is only monitoring below 20 patients.

The same report also showed that Cebu province, in totality, is currently monitoring 213 active coronavirus patients in which 26 are hospitalized for having mild, moderate, or severe symptoms, and 187 are placed under isolation for being either asymptomatic or having mild symptoms that do not require hospital care.

A total of 6,358 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been documented in Cebu province, with 5,750 recoveries and 396 mortalities.

Of the mortalities, PHO reported that 282 of these were ‘incidental findings’ while 106 were due to COVID-19 infection itself, and eight were awaiting final diagnosis.

‘Incidental findings’ refer to cases in which COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death of the patients.

Cebu province has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine, since July. /dbs

