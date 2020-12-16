Rainy weather expected over Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuanos planning to attend Simbang Gabi tonight, December 16, and Misa de Gallo tomorrow, December 17 are advised to bring rain protective gears.

This as the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) announced that rains are expected all over Cebu starting December 16.

In their 9 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist Lorenzo Puerto said this is due to the presence of a tail-end of a frontal system.

“Metro Cebu, and for the entire Cebu island, Central and Eastern Visayas for that matter, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showered due to the tail-end of a frontal system,” said Puerto in Cebuano.

The state weather bureau also said this weather will likely last for the next 24 hours.

On December 26, thousands of churchgoers flocked to churches in Cebu City to attend the first day of Misa de Gallo despite experiencing light rains. /bmjo