Lapu churches to celebrate two dawn masses per day 

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—Starting Friday, December 18, 2020, churches here will celebrate two dawn masses (Misa de Gallo) per day.

The Lapu-Lapu City Public Information Office confirmed the approval of this development on Thursday, December 17.

The first dawn mass will start at 3:00 am, while the second will start at 4:30 am.

Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is set to issue an executive order that will adjust the implementation of curfew hours from 10:00 pm to 2:00 am starting Friday for this development.

The mayor on Wednesday considered the holding of two dawn masses to manage the crowd attending the traditional novena masses leading to Christmas Day.

Chan has observed that some parishes were not able to control the crowd outside their gates during the first day of the Misa de Gallo on Wednesday, December 16.

Chan said this is very risky, especially that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is still present.

/bmjo