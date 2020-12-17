Basilica to impose additional measures for Misa de Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Church officials in one of Cebu’s most prominent churches will be imposing additional measures to respond to concerns arising from crowd gathering for the Misa de Gallo (dawn Masses).

Fr. Ric Anthony Reyes, spokesperson of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, said an assessment is being made in the church’s protocols to ensure that minimum health standards are being complied.

This developed after huge crowd gathered outside the Basilica on Thursday, December 17, 2020, or during the second day of Misa de Gallo.

“Assessment is underway among the priests in the Basilica of the first two days. We will release additional measures as soon as possible,” said Reyes in a text message sent to CDN Digital.

Two masses per day

Reyes also said they have revised their Misa de Gallo schedule, and have two dawn Masses instead of one in a day.

Dawn Masses in the Basilica will be held at 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. while the Simbang Gabi was adjusted to be held at 7:30 p.m.

The Augustinian friar also said that they will install LED monitor screens and sound systems at the grounds around Magellan’s Cross.

Thousands of Cebu City residents flocked to churches since December 16, 2020 to attend the nine-day series of novena masses leading to Christmas Day.

However, crowd gathering outside these churches were noted, prompting local officials here to reevaluate their present protocols.

/bmjo