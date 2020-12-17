GSK webinar debunks myths and ‘fakelore’ about Lapulapu and precolonial Cebu

Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) will hold a webinar debunking myths and wrong information about Lapulapu and precolonial Cebuano society on December 18, 3 p.m.

“Lapulapu, the Man and the Myth: Setting the Record Straight” will feature historians Dr. Jose Eleazar Bersales and Dr. Danilo Gerona who will focus on topics such as Lapulapu’s heritage and the Battle of Mactan. It will also provide sources on Cebuano history to counter false claims.

Dr. Bersales is the director of the University of San Carlos Museum and provincial consultant on Museum Affairs. Dr. Gerona is the director of the Magellan-Elcano Studies Center at Partido State University, and a member of Sevilla 2019-2022, an international council spearheading the celebration of 500 years of the circumnavigation of the world.

The free online activity is tied with the National Quincentennial Committee celebration and will be hosted by the University of San Carlos Museum and RAFI The Kabilin Center. It can be viewed on the Facebook page of GSK and NQC, as well as on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/GabiisaKabilin.

Those interested can register in advance at https://forms.gle/TAGWYuoFJerFpfw27.

E-certificates will be provided to those who will register and fill out the evaluation form provided after the event.

The free online activity is tied with the National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) celebration and will be hosted by the University of San Carlos Museum and RAFI The Kabilin Center. It can be viewed on the Facebook page of GSK and NQC, as well as on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/GabiisaKabilin.

Initiated in 2007 by RAFI, Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve local culture and heritage by encouraging Cebuanos to visit museums. For more information and updates, like and follow @gabiisakabilincebu on Facebook.