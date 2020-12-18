DRRMOs in central, southern Cebu on full alert 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (DRRMOs) in cities and towns in the central and southern Cebu are on full alert due to tropical depression (TD) Vicky.

Signal no. 1 has been raised over portions of central and southern Cebu on Friday morning, December 18, 2020, as “Vicky” developed into a tropical depression at 2 a.m. Friday, making it the 22nd tropical cyclone of the year and the 1st for the month of December, according to Pagasa.

Within the next 24 hours, the TD with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness up to 55 kilometer per hour will be passing southern Cebu as it moves towards Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Office (CDRRMO) has already warned the public to expect heavy rains due to the TD.

“We urge the public to prepare for the effects of the weather disturbance as it will bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains which may cause potential flooding, landslides in hazardous areas,” said CDRRMO Head, Ramil Ayuman.

All 80 barangays, especially the 32 mountain barangays of the city, are encouraged to prepare to evacuate in case of landslides.

The CDRRMO has set up heavy equipment in strategic areas in anticipation of these incidents.

Talisay City, Naga City, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Pinamungajan, and other southern LGUs have also posted on their respective pages for the public to be extra vigilant as the TD approaches.

The Philippine Atmoshperic Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) will be issuing another advisory at 11 a.m. for updates on TD Vicky.

/bmjo