Due to TD Vicky, Coast Guard Cebu suspends sea trips

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has temporarily suspended all sea trips in areas in the region placed under Storm Signal Number 1.

“Coast Guard Station Central Cebu is now enforcing temporary suspension of voyage of all types of vessels and watercrafts as proactive measures in order to avert maritime accidents,” said Coast Guard Cebu in a statement released on Friday morning, December 18, 2020.

Among those suspended temporarily are the trips to Cuyo Island and Cagayancillo Island in Luzon; to Negros Oriental, Bohol, Siquijor, and Camotes Islands in the Visayas; and to the Dinagat Islands, Agusan provinces, Davao provinces, and Surigao provinces in Mindanao.

PCG-7 urge seafarers not to risk the severe weather so as to prevent accidents when sailing especially smaller fishing boats. Voyage may resume once the storm signal has been lifted and weather has cleared up.

Vessels who wish to take shelter in ports may do so provided they manifest through written request and no passengers are allowed to stay inside.

The Coast Guard encourage stranded passengers to be wait for updates from shipping lines as well for the cancellation and resuming of trips.

