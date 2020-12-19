Alaga brings families together in Dati: Maalagang Pasko music video featuring Sam Conception, Tippy Dos Santos, and Gary Valenciano

If families aren’t complete, how can Christmas be meaningful?

In a special music video collaboration, Panasonic with Gary V, its ambassador, teamed up with Sam Concepcion and Tippy Dos Santos for DATI: Maalagang Pasko Remix.

The music video features snippets of the song recording of the celebrities as well as snaps of the photos which Filipinos sent to Panasonic – giving us glimpses of their previous Christmas celebrations.

Learn more about the Maalagang Pasko campaign by visiting the Panasonic page on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

This line from the song hits the spot:

Kahit ngayo’y marami nang

nagbago’t nangyari

Ngayong Paskong darating

Alaga’y gaya pa rin ng

Dara-rat-da-dati

Dara-rat-da-dati

Seems fitting with where we are at today: reminiscing about Christmases past while looking forward to spending this Christmas with families and friends, enveloped in their warm “alaga”, something the pandemic has currently challenged us with.

Indeed, alaga is all we need.

WATCH: Dati: Maalagang Pasko Remix

Alaga is the essence of what makes Christmas more meaningful. That even if we cannot have big celebrations or go outside, we can still show that our alaga remains the same. Dahil basta’t may alaga, may #MaalagangPasko

ADVERTORIAL