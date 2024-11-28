BE Residences combines festive cheer and sustainability with meaningful tree lighting

BE Residences Lahug kicked off the festive season with a heartwarming event unveiling a stunning and sustainable Christmas tree on November 9, 2024.

This year’s theme goes beyond holiday cheer, focusing on environmental responsibility. The BE Residences’ unique tree embodies BE Group of Companies’ commitment to sustainability through its construction entirely from repurposed materials.

BE Residences: A celebration of sustainability and community

The event brought together BE Group’s leadership – Chief Operating Officer Nova Noval and Chief Executive Officer and President Grand Benedicto – along with families, employees, and agents.

Nova Noval, COO of BE Group, unveiled the story behind the tree. Crafted from offcuts of recent interior design projects from Mabuhay Tower IT Park and Central Business Park, alongside a headboard from Berben Wood, the tree stands as a testament to BE Group’s dedication to eco-conscious practices.

“We continually strive to showcase Christmas trees unlike any you’d find in malls or department stores,” Nova Noval shared. “These trees, though simple, tell a powerful story about our commitment to sustainability.”

The festive occasion also marked the blessing of the BE Group’s newest brand, BE Pods. This innovative collaboration between BE Residences and BE Hotels and Resorts redefines modern living, seamlessly blending luxury, comfort, and a strong sense of community.

Grand Benedicto, CEO and President of BE Group, expressed his gratitude for the event’s success and the positive impact every employee and patron has had on BE Residences.

“BE is all about family. Now that you’re here, you’re all part of ours.” he said.

BE Residences: More than just lights; Building lasting memories

The lighting of the BE Residences Christmas tree signifies a commitment to both environmental responsibility and the importance of fostering long-lasting relationships within the community.

Create unforgettable holiday memories at BE Residences! Visit their website at https://beresidences.com/ to learn more.

