308 passengers stranded in Cebu ports due to TD Vicky

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Passengers are now stuck in at least three ports in Cebu as Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky approaches Central Visayas. The weather disturbance is expected in the region in the next six to ten hours.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) revealed that 308 individuals are stuck in the ports as of 5 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020.

This includes 230 individuals stranded in Cebu City Terminal One bound for Surigao, Nasipit, and Masbate; 68 in Mainit Port in Oslob town bound for Dapitan; and 10 at the Tabuelan town port bound for Negros Island.

PCG-7 earlier suspended all sea travels in preparation for the upcoming tropical depression, which is expected to cause torrential rains, heavy waves, and strong winds.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) is already in the ports to assist the stranded passengers and provide assistance should they want to go home.

Ramil Ayuman, the CDRRMO head, urged passengers to check with the shipping lines if the trips have been canceled before going to the port so as not to crowd the ports while the tropical depression passes.

Passengers with cancelled trips are discouraged from going to the ports or waiting at the ports at all.

As of the 8 p.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the center of TD Vicky was estimated based on all available data to be in the vicinity of Esperanza, Agusan del Sur.

“Tonight through tomorrow early morning: Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte, and Bohol. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, CALABARZON, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Davao Region, and Northern Mindanao,” said PAGASA.”

TD Vicky is expected to pass through Central Visayas by dawn of Saturday, December 19, 2020. Another weather bulletin will be issued by 11 p.m. today. /rcg