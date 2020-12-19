DOH may consider exempting solo cyclists from mandatory wearing of face shield 

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it was considering to exempt solo cyclists to be exempted from the mandatory wearing of face shields, considering that oxygen is needed for any form of exercise.

“This is a form of exercise kasi and when you do your exercises, you require for oxygen,” Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire, DOH spokesperson, said during the Laging Handa online press briefing.

“So nung nagpalabas po tayo ng guidelines noon sa mask, atin pong nabanggit ito at sinasabi natin na kung hindi talaga kaya ay hindi naman kailangan gawin as long as you are alone at mag-isa ka lang naman dun sa bisikleta and you are not in a crowded place,” she added.

(So when we released the guidelines on the mask, we mentioned that if they cannot handle it and do not need it, as long as you are alone on the bicycle and not in a crowded place.)

“So ito pong pagfe-face shield when you do your biking ay atin pong pagu-usapan, pero nakikita po natin that we can consider this as long as alone sila at nagbibisikleta,” she said.

(So on wearing the face shield, and when you do your biking, we can consider this as long as they are alone while cycling.)

The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) previously decided that the public is now required to wear both a face mask and face shield at all times when outside of their homes.

The IATF has then directed the DOH, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Labor and Employment, and other national government agencies to issue a consolidated advisory to the public on the proper use of face shields when leaving their residences.

JPV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .