CCMC to open three floors on December 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) after being delayed for at least five years will finally accept its first patients shortly before the end of the year.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the first three floors would be opened in a simple ceremony on December 28, 2020, as the construction and the interior facilities had finally been completed.

“Makadawat na gyod og pasyente atong CCMC. (Our CCMC can finally accept patients),” said the mayor.

The mayor has previously promised to partially open the city operated hospital this 2020 especially with the growing need for medical facilities during the pandemic.

Read: CCMC: First three floors to be completed by Dec. 2020

Consequently, the pandemic has also delayed the construction as restrictions were placed for workers during the peak of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

This time, the equipment for the emergency room and the Radiology and X-ray department have been installed. Only the transfer of manpower and operations is being smoothened out by the hospital administration.

There will be at least 140 beds for the first three floors of the renovated CCMC.

Labella said that while the operations of the three floors would begin, the construction for the remaining seven floors would also continue so that the hospital might be finished by 2021.

The CCMC was renovated in 2015 following the earthquake in 2013, but remained unfinished until now./dbs