Exemptions to face shield requirement mulled

The government plans to make exemptions to the use of face shields in public places as protection from the new coronavirus that has so far afflicted 456,562 Filipinos.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the rules, to be formulated by several government agencies, would take into consideration a person’s preexisting health condition, like those who require a steady supply of oxygen as well as concerns raised by cyclists.

Officials will also discuss if cyclists could be exempted from using face shields, she said, after a cycling group said wearing a face shield would affect a cyclist’s ability to see.

Vergeire noted that forms of exercise like cycling require oxygen. People who are alone and driving a vehicle would not be required to wear face shields as well, she said.