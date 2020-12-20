In Photos: Cebu City opens fireworks, pyrotechnics zone at SRP

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | December 20,2020 - 01:40 PM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City government opened on Sunday, December 20, the authorized display and vending area for fireworks and pyrotechnics at the South Road Properties (SRP).

In an advisory, Irvin Cabales, head of the city’s Market Operation Division (MOD), asked buyers to continue to observe health protocols during their visit.

Photos below are courtesy of MOD: