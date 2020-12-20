In Photos: Cebu City opens fireworks, pyrotechnics zone at SRP
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City government opened on Sunday, December 20, the authorized display and vending area for fireworks and pyrotechnics at the South Road Properties (SRP).
In an advisory, Irvin Cabales, head of the city’s Market Operation Division (MOD), asked buyers to continue to observe health protocols during their visit.
Photos below are courtesy of MOD:
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.