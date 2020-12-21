Three Ways to save Christmas 2020

The year 2020 is one for the books. And as the world continues to grapple with a deadly pandemic, we are left to wonder, what becomes of the Pinoy’s favorite holiday — Christmas?

Christmas 2020 should not be cancelled.

The Philippines is said to have the longest Christmas season. As early as September, classic Christmas tunes hit the airwaves and traditional Christmas colors of red, green, and gold start to deck streets, homes, and establishments.

But this year, a highly contagious virus took control and disrupted our normal lives and limited our social interactions. Most of our plans have been put on hold, some special milestones left unshared, and daily life played out inside the comforts and security of our own homes as a global pandemic took a toll on the country. Christmas, which is rich in traditions and celebrations that go against social distancing protocols, might be spent differently this year.

As we navigate the challenges of what we call the new normal, one must always remember that the true meaning of Christmas is to be with the family, be grateful of blessings, and bring hope to others.

While help might already be on its way in the form of vaccines, we still can’t let our guard down, and we have to continue to be vigilant in protecting ourselves and our families. And as we count down the days till Christmas, we might have to be more creative in how we celebrate Christmas 2020.

At Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, Christmas is definitely not cancelled this year. Here are three ways you can put a new twist to old family Christmas traditions or create new ones with the exciting yuletide offers that Crimson Resort has lined up for the entire family this coming holidays.

1. Skip on all the Christmas dinner preparations; more time for dinner conversations

Crimson Resort’s three dining outlets have prepared grand holiday feasts on Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25) featuring Christmas favorites to spare you the hassle of whipping up your family’s Christmas meals.

Kick off the holiday celebration with Azure Beach Club’s Festive Christmas Specials and enjoy an open air seaside dining experience. Satisfy cravings with Saffron Cafe’s Christmas Dinner buffet featuring an elaborate spread of all-time Christmas favorites. Be grateful for the gift of family while being treated to a 5-course menu with Enye by Chef Chele’s Indulgent Holiday Celebration.

More than a religious celebration, this year’s Christmas gathering should not just be an array of dishes but of stories shared by loved ones grateful of the blessing of togetherness.

To reserve a table, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at (032) 401 9999.

2. It is okay not to be home for Christmas

We’ve been stuck at home for most of 2020, why not spend the holidays away from home this year? You can count on Crimson Resort & Spa’s commitment and strict adherence to health protocols to make your yuletide stay not only merry but safe as well.

Book a luxurious accommodation and your family will surely enjoy exchanging gifts while basking in a delightful panorama of the beachfront. It is a welcome reprieve from a year filled with anxieties.

Check out www.crimsonhotel.com to learn more about any room promotions offered by Crimson Resort and book your next holiday getaway.

3. Experience the magic of Christmas despite a few meters apart from each other

Delight in an under the sea themed Christmas at Crimson Resort & Spa with seashells and star fishes adorning their 22-foot tall Christmas tree — a perfect backdrop for Christmas family portraits .

On Christmas day, in-house guests will be treated to a day filled with activities. As Christmas will not be complete without Santa Claus, the jolly old Father of Christmas and bringer of gifts, will be making a stop at Crimson to bring joy and delight to the young ones. And since health and wellness is top priority during these times, families can enjoy a unique, fun, and healthy afternoon at the Crimsons’s infinity pool for a Christmas pool Zumba session and receive special gifts and prizes from Santa with his game of Wheel of Fortune at the Azure Beach Area.

The Christmas spirit is not lost for inhouse guests of Crimson Resort Mactan as the 6-hectare property made sure that this Christmas will be as safe and as magical, even in the midst of a pandemic, for kids and the kids-at-heart.

The year 2020 might be a tough year for all of us but it doesn’t mean that Christmas is lost. As we navigate the challenges of what we call the new normal, one must always remember that the true meaning of Christmas is to be with the family, be grateful of blessings, and bring hope to others. And that is what saves Christmas.

