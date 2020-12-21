No inter-LGU traditional jeepneys still in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Even if the resumption of traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJs) in Cebu City has been generally smooth, those doing cross-border travels are still not allowed as of now.

Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, on Monday, December 21, 2020, told reporters that as of December 20, only the local government of Talisay City has submitted a permit to allow TPUJs from their jurisdiction to access the neighboring capital.

Cuenco, who heads the city government’s Jeepney Task Force, said their committee will be meeting with Mayor Edgardo Labella on December 21 to discuss the progress of resumption of operations of TPUJs here.

Among the matters they will discuss is the proposal to reopen the city’s borders for traditional jeeps whose routes cover several local government units (LGUs) or ‘Inter-LGUs’.

“So far, only Talisay City has applied for a permit. We’re still waiting for other LGUs. But we will meet with the mayor to discuss these,” said Cuenco in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Last November 20, TPUJs officially went back to ply Cebu City Streets or only a month since the city was downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

RELATED STORY: 43 TPUJ units given go-signal to resume operations

Cuenco also said they proposed to open at least 14 additional routes, saying that public transportation in Cebu City is not enough to meet demands yet.

“This will be also brought up during our meeting with the Mayor. And we’re hoping these will be approved,” he added.

/bmjo