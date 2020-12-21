Mandaue City has enough supply of pork for holidays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Veterinarian Office (MCVO) said the city has sufficient supply of pork for Christmas and New Year.

Dr. Karen Merilles, MCVO head, said there is actually more than enough supply of meat available in the city.

She had an explanation as to why.

“Hinay ang demand, walay Christmas parties, hinay sad ato’ng hotels and resorts. Usa sad with the transportation issues with the pandemic. Ang mga tawo dili kaayo mangumpra,” said Merilles.

(The demand is low because there are ni Christmas parties while hotels and resorts haven’t picked up yet. One reason is also the transportation issues with the pandemic. People don’t buy that much.)

Signature dish

Meanwhile, Merilles said the demand for lechon, or whole roasted pig, increased this month.

She said in their monitoring of slaughter houses, they noticed an increase from 100 to 150 pieces on regular days to 200 pieces a day this month.

“Kusog ang lechon kay kung naay occasion, lechon manggyud ato’ng signature nga dish,” she said.

(Demand for lechon is strong because of there is an occasion, lechon is the signature dish.)

The MCVO is encouraging residents to buy meat at the markets and grocery stores as these have meat certificates from the National Meat Inspection Services (NMIS).

