‘Many of our cops are becoming the face of terror’ – Nancy Binay

MANILA, Philippines — Several senators called for an end to police abuse as they lambasted Monday the police killing of a mother and her son in Tarlac.

Senator Nancy Binay questioned what the leadership of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is doing to address what she said has been “a long list of transgressions” by the police.

“May ninja cops, mañanita cops, ex-cop na land grabber at illegal logger, berdugong pulis—buong taon may nakakahiyang headline tungkol sa pulis. Ano na ba ang ginagawa ng liderato tungkol dito? The people expect the police to be their defenders, not their offenders,” Binay said in a statement.

(There are ninja cops, mañanita cops, ex-cop land grabber and illegal logger, police thugs — all year long with embarrassing headlines about the police. What is the leadership doing about it?)

“Rather than being the people’s assurance of law and order, lately, many of our cops are becoming the face of terror and impunity, blatantly disregarding the rule of law and spitting on our values. Tama na, sobra na, kailangang itigil na ang pang-aabuso,” she added.

Binay said there should be a top-to-bottom value re-orientation of all law enforcement institutions to end the culture of impunity, police abuse, and undesirable practices.

Likewise, the senator called for a need to introduce structural and internal reforms, particularly in implementing stricter accountability for erring cops.

Binay also pointed out that “something is deeply wrong when you have both top cops and rank-and-file who flout the law.”

“Wala nang takot, dahil tila hindi naman na yata sila napaparusahan. Kadalasan napo-promote pa nga,” Binay said.

(There is no more fear because they do not seem to be punished anymore. Often even promoted.)

“’Yung nakagisnang police orientation toward service is supposedly related to an orientation toward crime control and community service, but apparently the PNP always comes short in addressing the clear discrepancies between their vision, mission, and the undesirable attitude and behavior of some of its members,” she added.

(The customary police orientation toward service is supposedly related to an orientation toward crime control and community service, but apparently, the PNP always comes short in addressing the clear discrepancies between their vision, mission, and the undesirable attitude and behavior of some of its members.)

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros also slammed the shooting incident, saying that “[t]hese rogues act like they are judge, jury and executioner.”

“It’s time to remove this trick mirror that makes these police think they are all-powerful & untouchable. Nasa ilalim din sila ng batas (They are bound by law). These rogues act like they are judge, jury & executioner. They are not. Binabastos nila ang batas (They’re disobeying the law),” Hontiveros said in a tweet.

“We will take this up at the Senate. We must restore the dignity of the law and the meaning of peace and order. There is no peace without justice,” she added.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former PNP chief, earlier urged the police force to “show no mercy” to Police Senior Master Sergeant Jonel Nuezca who shot to death Sonya Gregorio and her son, Frank Anthony.

“If what’s on [the] video tells the whole story. I enjoin the Philippine National Police leadership to show no mercy. They should spare no effort to make sure that he rots in jail. He’s the last policeman that they need in the force,” Lacson said in a statement. [ac]