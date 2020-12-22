Punta Princesa residents lose homes to fire just 3 days before Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 12 families or an estimated 60 individuals may spend their Christmas on the cold pavement of evacuation centers after a fire gutted their homes at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Authorities said P7.5 million worth of properties went up in smoke due to the blaze that struck a residential area in Barangay Punta Princessa this city.

This happened just three days before Christmas day, rendering at least 12 families homeless for the holidays.

According to Fire Officer 2 Fulbert Navarro, the fire began in the house of a certain Jojie Fernandez and quickly spread to the nearby residences in the Doña Maria Village.

Six houses were totally damaged, while another six were partially burned.

The fire was raised to a second alarm at 8:53 p.m., was placed under control at 9:21 p.m., and was finally put out at 10:16 p.m.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

No one was reported injured in the incident. /rcg