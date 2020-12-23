Pagasa: Expect storm-free Christmas

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can expect a storm-free Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with no storms currently observed on the horizon, according to the government weather service.

Those going out, however, should have their umbrellas ready for potential rain due to the effects of the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” and the easterlies or trade winds, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Until Dec. 25, we are not expecting any storms inside the Philippine area of responsibility,” Benison Estareja, Pagasa weather specialist, said in an interview on Tuesday. “The rain that we have are mainly caused by the northeast monsoon.”

Estareja said most of Luzon might experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some light rain on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, easterlies will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the eastern parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Pagasa is also monitoring the possibility of low pressure developing on the eastern side of the country in the final week of 2020.

“There may be a formation of a low-pressure area after Christmas over the Philippine Sea,” Estareja said. INQ