Labella dispels rumors of ICU admission

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella dismissed rumors that he was hospitalized anew and was admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The mayor clarified that he was hospitalized last September 2020 due to the removal of his gall bladder, and had to return occasionally for regular check-ups.

Read: Surgery of Labella successful — Gealon

He denied the circulating information that he was hospitalized again after the surgery for other illnesses.

“Normal naman na kay senior citizen naman ta,” said the mayor.

(That’s normal because I am already a senior citizen.)

Labella assured the public that he is in good health to lead the city and that he is recuperating from his recent surgery.

The mayor said for Christmas, he will be staying in the city to be in close proximity to the city in case of emergencies.

“We will celebrate this Christmas with our families because that is the mandate. Di man ta pwede maggawas-gawas,” said the mayor.

He urged the public to do the same and enjoy the holidays at home, avoid going out, and stay away from crowded places.

The mayor’s Christmas wish would be for the vaccine to arrive as soon as possible and for the pandemic to finally end.

/bmjo