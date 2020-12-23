EOC prepares for Christmas eve flock to churches

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is preparing for the rush of parishioners to churches during the Christmas eve mass.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC said that the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has prepared the for the last day of the Misa De Gallo and the Christmas eve mass.

The city government is more concerned of the Christmas eve mass because there is only one mass scheduled among the parishes.

However, based on the Misa De Gallo, Garganera said the public may have already learned to be more compliant of health protocols.

Only four individuals were caught violating health protocols during the 8th day of the Misa De Gallo on December 23, 2020.

“What we have learned the past 8 days, we will fully execute it tomorrow. Police Colonel Josefino Ligan was very proud of his police and my only advise to them this morning’s final briefing was to PRAY,” said Garganera.

He said that reblocking for the egress and ingress; road closure; putting up of markers; putting up of kaoshiong buses for temporary holding area for violators; providing lights, audio and video screen in the church perimeters; coordination with the church, barangay and all stakeholders; providing face mask and face shields to violators will still be implemented on December 24, 2020.

The EOC appeals to the public that for the Christmas eve, they should increase their compliance as well as a sacrifice for Christmas.

The agency also reminds the public that the suspension of the quarantine passes will end on Christmas day and the pass coding will resume on December 26, 2020.

/bmjo