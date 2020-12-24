Don’t lose sight of true spirit of Christmas amid pandemic, says Chief Justice Peralta

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Thursday urged Filipinos to strive for a genuine celebration of hope, unity, and service for others this Christmas.

Peralta said “festivities this year will be expectedly different” as the country celebrates the holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This crisis has reminded all of us in more ways than one to be grateful for the things we have been blessed with: the company of good friends, the value of good health, and the unconditional love of one’s family,” the chief magistrate said in his Christmas message.

“While prudence and safety concerns dictate that we forego traditional celebrations and gatherings this season, may we not lose sight of the true spirit of this beautiful occasion: living a life of humility and compassion, the way Christ Himself has taught us,” he added.

He went on: “May we all strive to the holidays this year a genuine celebration of hope, unity, and service for others. And may peace and love for one another reign in our hearts this season and beyond.”

The government is calling on Filipinos to skip the usual gatherings this Christmas and New Year holidays to curtail the further spread of the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there are 464,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide, including 429,972 recoveries and 9,048 deaths.

