Stick to health protocols this holiday, Lorenzana urges public

MANILA, Philippines — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reminded the public to stick to health protocols this holiday season.

In his Christmas message, the Defense secretary, who is also the chairman of the National Action Plan on COVID-19, wished Filipinos a safe Christmas celebration and advised them to keep in mind the practice of minimum health standards.

“Hinihiling ko na maging ligtas ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino sa ating pagdiriwang ng Kapaskuhan at pagsalubong ng bagong taon,” he said.

“Nawa’y tayong lahat ay makiisa sa ating mga panuntunang pangkalusugan para sa kaligtasan hindi lamang ng ating mga sarili kung hindi ng ating buong pamayanan,” he added.

The government has earlier urged Filipinos to avoid Christmas gatherings for now to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Shopping in crowded places, karaoke, caroling, indoor reunions, and other holiday activities that involve physical contact were discouraged.

Local government units and health officials were ordered to prepare a strict implementation of health and quarantine protocols this season.

COVID-19 cases were expected to rise after the holidays and contingency plans were being prepared, the Department of Health earlier said.

