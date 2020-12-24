Kids who took video of Tarlac shooting agree to testify — Sinas

MANILA, Philippines — The two minors who took the video of the fatal shooting of a woman and her son by a policeman in Paniqui, Tarlac have submitted their sworn affidavit and will be put under the Witness Protection Program, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas said Thursday.

Sinas said the guardians of the 12-year-old and 16-year-old minors have agreed to allow their children to testify in exchange for their security.

“Nakumbinsi po namin iyong mga parents at saka guardians ng mga bata na tutulungan kami kapalit ng pag-aalaga namin sa kanilang security. Nag-provide po kami ng security at i-apply po namin sila sa witness protection program,” Sinas said in a televised Laging Handa Public Briefing.

“Iyong dalawang bata, iyong 12 at 16 years old ay nakuhanan na po ng consent, nakuhanan na ng affidavit kasama po ang mga magulang at guardians nila. Na-notarize na po ito at binigay na sa prosecutor,” he added.

The police chief also said that the cellphone used to capture the shooting incident has been turned over to the PNP’s cybercrime group.

He likewise asked local officials from Paniqui to give the minors psychological intervention.

Police Staff Sergeant Jonel Nuezca shot dead at point-blank his neighbors Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank on Sunday after a heated confrontation.

The police chief of Paniqui said the two parties were involved in a property dispute but the shooting incident stemmed from the alleged firing of “boga” or PVC cannon by the Gregorios.

EDV