Keeping things moving this holiday season with Lalamove

Holiday preparations have always been a challenge as people scramble to buy last minute gifts and run errands before the new year, but it can be a bit trickier in the new normal with risks and restrictions in place. On-demand delivery platform Lalamove provides solutions to these holiday challenges, and helps keep things moving despite scaled down celebrations.

Download the Lalamove app available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store and www.web.lalamove.com for fast, seamless and reliable delivery service that fits one’s personal and business needs.

Here are three things Lalamove can do to merrily keep things moving faster and easier:

1. Shop for your gifts and holiday essentials

Skip the lines and shop and run errands from home with Lalamove’s Purchase or Pabili Service. Its partner riders can buy anything from gifts, medicines to grocery items from anywhere with same day delivery. Users can pay in advance or avail of the Cash on Delivery option of up to P2,000. For amounts above the limit, riders will need to do a round trip booking to collect payment prior to purchase.

2. Buy food for your Christmas salu-salo

Although celebrations will be held differently this year, one can still have the occasion with good food and company, may it be virtually or in person. Lalamove’s Purchase or Pabili Service can buy and deliver food from any restaurant of choice. Partner riders also use an insulated box to keep food and beverages safe and at the right temperature.

3. Send gifts to loved ones

Show friends and family love from a safe distance by surprising them with presents this Christmas. Send gifts to loved ones in multiple locations with Lalamove’s Multi-stop feature which allows up to 20 stops in one booking. It also delivers gifts and packages of all sizes with its fleet of light trucks, multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), utility vans, and motorcycles.

Save up on delivery costs this holiday season with Lalamove’s price drops until December 31. MPV deliveries start at P185 from P225, and motorcycle deliveries are priced at P60 for the first three kms from P60/km. The base price for L300 and FB truck deliveries remain at P450.

Lalamove was established in Hong Kong in December 2013. Today, it operates in 21 cities across Asia and Latin America, including Cebu and Manila in the Philippines. It provides different vehicle options that fit according to the needs of the customer, easy customer transactions, allows flexible schedules, and multiple bookings to help businesses of all sizes grow their reach. For more information, visit www.lalamove.com and like @LalamovePH on Facebook.

ADVERTORIAL