BREAKING: Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes parts of Metro Manila, provinces on Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.3 earthquake was recorded in several parts of Luzon on Friday morning, Christmas Day.

In an initial bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the epicenter of the quake was located 10 kilometers northwest of Calatagan, Batangas.

Strong tremors were felt in the areas of Quezon City, Mandaluyong, San Juan in Metro Manila, and Rizal and parts of Cavite.

The quake, which is of tectonic origin, has a depth of 74 kilometers.

Aftershocks are expected in the quake, said Phivolcs.

