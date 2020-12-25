LPA to enter PAR on Christmas morning

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) located off Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In a 4 a.m. live weather forecast, Pagasa weather specialist Shelly Ignacio said the LPA is located 645 kilometers east southeast of Davao City, Davao del Sur.

“Ngayon araw, ngayong umaga, inaasahan natin papasok ito [LPA] sa Philippine area of responsibility at makakaapekto sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao, gayundin sa silangang bahagi ng Kabisayaan,” said Ignacio.

(Today we expect the LPA to enter PAR and will affect the areas of Mindanao as well as the eastern Visayas.)

Meanwhile, Ignacio said the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring light rains and cloudy skies over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

Also, Ignacio noted that remaining Luzon areas, including Metro Manila, will experience fair weather with a chance of cloudy skies and light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

“Sa natitirang bahagi ng Luzon, asahan po natin magkakaroon ng maganda ang taya ng panahon. Aasahan na paminsan minsan na makulimlim na kalangitan na mayroong inaasahan na pag-ambon o light rains dahil sa amihan,” said Ignacio.

(For the remaining areas in Luzon, we expect fair weather. We will also expect gloomy weather and at times light rains due to the amihan.)

