Christmas Day fire in Mandaue destroys 4 houses, displaces 30 people

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio, Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 25,2020 - 10:39 AM
Fire investigators check on the fire site in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City to identify the source. | Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four homes were destroyed in a fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Nangka, Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City, on Christmas dawn, December 25, 2020 and displaced 30 individuals.

According to Senior Fire Officer Noel Codilla, investigator of the incident, the fire began around 1:08 a.m. in the house owned by Conchita Heralde, but was currently rented by a certain “Riza.”

The fire quickly spread to the nearby houses and a third alarm was raised at 1:21 a.m. after the fire has already razed three houses.

When the fire was put out around 2:07 a.m., or an hour after, three houses was already razed and another was gutted displacing at least six families or 30 individuals.

Codilla said in his report that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined as investigations continue. The fire quickly spread as the affected houses were made of mixed concrete and light materials.

The damages were estimated at P140,000 in total. The families have already been evacuated in the Casuntingan gym.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Mandaue City said the area was difficult to reach that was why it took some time for them to put out the fire.

Here are some photos of the fire in Casuntingan:

 

Firefighters continue to put out the fire in Sitio Nangka, Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City at dawn this Christmas Day, December 25. | via Paul Lauro

Residents helplessly watch as the fire rages at dawn of Christmas day, December 25, in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City. | via Paul Lauro

Firefighters train their hoses at a burning house at dawn of Christmas Day, December 25, in Barangay Casuntingan, Mandaue City. | via Paul Lauro

/dbs

 

