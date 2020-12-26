DOH reports new 1,406 COVID-19 cases; active cases now at 28,833

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday an additional 1,406 cases of COVID-19, pushing the total number of active cases of the disease in the country to 28,833 (6.2 percent of total cases).

This also brings the total tally of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Philippines so far to 469,005.

Newly recorded 266 recoveries bring the total number of COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease to 431,055 (91.9 percent of total cases).

Five deaths were also reported, pushing the death toll to 9,067 (1.93 percent of total cases).

Among all cities and provinces, Bulacan has recorded the highest number of additional cases at 100, followed by Quezon City at 98, Rizal at 88, Laguna at 73, and Batangas at 69.

Two duplicates were removed from the total case count, including one recovery.

There was also a case that was previously reported as recovered but was reported as death after validation, according to DOH.

The health department said eight laboratories did not submit their data to the COVID-19 Data Repository System on December 25.

The OCTA Research group, which monitors the trends of COVID-19 in the Philippines, said in its December 21 report that a surge of infection in its early stages has already started in Metro Manila. It added, however, that this surge could still be mitigated. [ac]

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

