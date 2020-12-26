IATF to meet on Dec. 28 to discuss quarantine classifications for January 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will meet on Monday, Dec. 28 to discuss the quarantine classifications of different areas in the country for the month of January 2021.

According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the new quarantine status will depend on the number of daily COVID-19 cases and the state of the country’s healthcare capacity.

“Sa (December) 28 po magkakaroon na po ng IATF meeting, magkakaroon na po ng discussions with our IATF members as well as other members,” Vergeire said Saturday in a televised Laging Handa Public Briefing.

The OCTA Research Group earlier said that a tally of 4,000 new coronavirus infections in a day is “very possible” in Metro Manila if Filipinos will not follow health protocols through the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The group has warned that a surge in COVID-19 cases is in its early stages in Metro Manila particularly in cities from the northern part of the region like Caloocan, Valenzuela, Malabon, and Quezon City.

As of Friday, there are 467,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide, including 430,791 recoveries and 9,062 deaths.

