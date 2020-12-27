Couple thanks guards in mall for taking care of stray cats during quarantine

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A couple in Cebu City saves and rescues stray dogs and cats for eight years.

But when the pandemic hit, they found new people to take care of the strays in an area near a mall in Cebu.

Joan Eve Lomoljo-Fabe, 37, posted a photo of the guards in one of the malls in Cebu as she thanked them for taking care of some stray cats who often stay in the area.

“One of our advocacies with my husband kay (is) rescuing, fostering, and looking for a loving home of stray cats and dogs,” she said.

Aside from looking for homes for these strays, they make it a point to feed the strays they see.

“When ECQ hit I asked a friend who works as marketing manager in that mall if it’s okay that I can give the dog food and cat food sa mga (to the) guards so that they can feed the strays coz during the lockdown, it was very difficult to feed kay naa may (because there is a) schedule ang (of the) quarantine pass,” she added.

And luckily, she was granted her request.

The guards, who take turns in feeding the stray cats in the area, have become fond of the animals as well.

Fabe has already made a connection with the guards to let her know if they are already running out of food for the strays so she can deliver it to them from time to time.

And in true Christmas spirit, as a token for all the guards who helped her with her advocacy, she surprised the guard with food on Christmas day.

“ I truly believe that if you are compassionate to animals, much more to humans, kindness will definitely radiate!

So since karon (So since now) Maam we know that lisod ang mga tao (it is difficult for people) to celebrate Christmas, I told my husband nga maghatag mig (that we will give) food for the guards,” she said.

She hopes that with her post, she can inspire others to be compassionate to all beings in this world. /dbs