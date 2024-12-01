Parts of PH to experience moderate to intense rain from Dec. 1-2
MANILA, Philippines — Shear line, or the convergence of the northeast monsoon and warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, will bring moderate to intense rains in some parts of the country from Sunday to Monday, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.
In its 5 p.m. weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the affected areas will be:
Saturday to Sunday afternoon
Heavy to intense rainfall (100-200 millimeters of rain)
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Catanduanes
Moderate to heavy (50-100)
- Quezon
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Masbate
- Aklan
- Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon
Moderate to heavy
- Quezon
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
Pagasa warned of possible impacts of the rainfall where moderate to heavy rainfall may bring localized flooding mainly in urbanized, low-lying and coastal areas while landslides are likely in highly susceptible areas.
The agency also said that heavy to intense rainfall are likely to bring numerous flooding events especially in urbanized, low-lying and coastal areas while landslides are possible in moderate to highly susceptible areas.
Pagasa also said that the shear line and northeast monsoon will continue to bring rains in some parts of Luzon. Meanwhile, generally fair weather with chances of rain is expected in Visayas and Mindanao.
