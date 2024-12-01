Parts of PH to experience moderate to intense rain from Dec. 1-2

MANILA, Philippines — Shear line, or the convergence of the northeast monsoon and warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, will bring moderate to intense rains in some parts of the country from Sunday to Monday, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the affected areas will be:

Saturday to Sunday afternoon

Heavy to intense rainfall (100-200 millimeters of rain)

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Moderate to heavy (50-100)

Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate

Aklan

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon

Moderate to heavy

Quezon

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Pagasa warned of possible impacts of the rainfall where moderate to heavy rainfall may bring localized flooding mainly in urbanized, low-lying and coastal areas while landslides are likely in highly susceptible areas.

The agency also said that heavy to intense rainfall are likely to bring numerous flooding events especially in urbanized, low-lying and coastal areas while landslides are possible in moderate to highly susceptible areas.

Pagasa also said that the shear line and northeast monsoon will continue to bring rains in some parts of Luzon. Meanwhile, generally fair weather with chances of rain is expected in Visayas and Mindanao.

