HOLIDAY SEASON: How to celebrate Christmas on a budget?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s finally the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas is the season many of us look forward to as we get to buy and give gifts to our loved ones and even spend time with them.

But let’s not forget that we don’t have to celebrate it with a hefty price tag. With just a little creativity, practicality, and planning, we can celebrate this occasion without overspending.

Don’t worry, we got you covered! Here are some tips from an expert from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu to help you have a merry Christmas without breaking your wallet.

As we welcome the holiday season, CDN Digital has crafted some consumer tips which cover purchasing products for Noche Buena and gift-giving. (This is the first of the two parts).

Consumer tips

1. Remember the true essence of Christmas

DTI Cebu Consumer Protection Chief Ines Cajegas shared that people should never forget “the reason” for the Christmas season.

“It is celebrating the birth of Christ. We should not go far from that,” Cajegas said.

2. Compare prices

For those who are budget-conscious, they are advised to always compare prices of the items they are buying like the Noche Buena products.

In this manner, you should exercise your right of choice more discriminatingly this time, Cajegas said.

“Because there are so abundant supplies and variants of the Noche Buena products that you can choose from. It only depends on your budget and of course, depending on how luxurious you’ll be preparing,” she said.

3. Read labels

When you are buying gifts or Noche Buena products, remember to always check the labels.

“Do not just be enticed to buy just because it is on promo, but check first the expiry date, the price tag before purchasing it,” Cajegas said.

She added that it is important to check the labels before buying because if the prices are inconsistent, you might get worried about it.

4. Stick within your budget

It is imperative to spend only what is in your budget to avoid getting short of cash. Do not go away from it.

For example, if you have only P2,000 or P500 to spend for the Christmas eve celebration, then you have to work on it, Cajegas said.

READ: Tips for buying Christmas gifts and how to avoid being scammed

Reflecting on the magic of Christmas

Spending within the budget allows you to focus on your priorities to ensure that you are only allocating the funds on what is the most important during this event.

5. Make a list

The moment you enter different isles inside the market, there is a tendency that you might get lost of what you were supposed to purchase.

Hence, Cajegas said that it is important to secure a list of items to buy when shopping.

“For example, for mothers, they usually would love to buy everything and anything in the store the moment they get inside the store. But the thing to do, list down. First, you want to make spaghetti. So you put there in the list, noodles, cheese, and then you have the sauce, and of course, the ground pork, you have to consider,” she said.

Furthermore, she said that if you want to buy a ham, for example, and you are saving money, then you choose the smaller size ham, 500 grams of ham, which is not so expensive at this point in time.

Christmas is a time to reconnect with the people whom we hold dear, after all the hustles and bustles.

Do not get caught up in spending too much, because the simplest gifts would mean everything to those who would receive them. /clorenciana