Greywolves, Magis Eagles set HS football c’ship showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A thrilling showdown await fans of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) as the Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) Greywolves seek a historic four-peat title in the High School football championship.

Standing in their path are their fierce rivals, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, who aim to dethrone the defending champions and reclaim supremacy in Cebu’s football scene.

The highly anticipated championship match will unfold at 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 1, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

READ: USC men’s football team wins Cesafi title in historic, sweeping fashion

The Greywolves, led by the seasoned and multi-titled coach Glen Ramos, enter the finals with an impressive record.

Topping the elimination round with five wins and one draw, they showcased dominance with consecutive 3-0 victories over the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors and the San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars on November 23 and 24, respectively.

READ: USC, DBTC secure wins in CESAFI football marquee matches

DBTC’s near-perfect campaign was blemished only by a hard-fought 1-1 draw—courtesy of the Magis Eagles.

The second-round encounter saw DBTC narrowly edge SHS-AdC 2-1, setting the stage for a high-octane championship rematch.

READ: Cesafi football: Defending champions off to rousing starts

The Magis Eagles, guided by their hunger for redemption, secured the No. 3 seed with a 3-2-1 record.

Their path to the finals was marked by decisive back-to-back wins, defeating the second-seeded USJ-R Baby Jaguars 2-0 and outlasting the fourth-ranked USC-BED 2-1, to clinch their championship berth.

DBTC Greywolves will rely on their formidable attacking core, featuring Kean Rudvic Dolloso, Edgar Paredes IV, Ray Agustine Abuzo, Renbo Enriquez, John Lexter Conde, and Joseph Requiron.

Meanwhile, the Magis Eagles will look to Adam Clinton Lee, Zidane Canete, Jared Almendras, and Mark Nathan Tabon to lead the charge.

The championship match promises an intense battle between two of Cebu’s football powerhouses with history, pride, and championship glory on the line.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP