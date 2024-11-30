UV guns for 16th CESAFI title after dominating Cheetahs
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers showcased their championship pedigree Friday night, dominating the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 76-60, to secure a spot in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 College Basketball Finals.
The game that happened at the Cebu Coliseum marked UV’s consistent finals appearance, a testament to their storied legacy, which includes 15 titles and back-to-back championships in the last two seasons.
Awaiting them in the finals are their rivals, the undefeated University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, the only team to hand UV a loss in the elimination round.
Under the tutelage of five-time CESAFI champion coach Gary Cortes, the Green Lancers entered the semifinals as the second seed with a twice-to-beat advantage over the third-seeded and season dark horse, the Cheetahs. Unlike their hard-fought 71-68 victory against Benedicto College earlier this month, UV prevailed in the second half after a shaky start on Friday.
Despite enduring eight lead changes and three deadlocks in the early going, UV eventually overwhelmed the Cheetahs. After a tight first half, where they led 40-39, the Green Lancers found their rhythm and surged ahead. They turned a slim nine-point lead, 53-44, into a commanding 20-point advantage,70-50, by the start of the fourth quarter.
UV’s dominance was evident in the painted area, where they outscored Benedicto College 48-36. They also capitalized on their opponents’ errors, converting turnovers into a lopsided 30-14 scoring margin. Efficiency on second-chance opportunities (14-10) and in transition (21-16).
PJ Taliman led the charge in their CESAFI game with a double-double, posting 16 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, one steal, and one assist. Team captain Jim Paul Amistoso added 11 points, three assists, two steals, and one rebound, delivering a well-rounded performance.
For the Cheetahs, Serge Gabines put up a valiant effort with 15 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block, while Denrick Orgong contributed 12 points. The Cheetahs will face the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the battle for third place on December 3.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Best-of-Three Finals between UV and UC kicks off on December 5 at 6:45 p.m.
