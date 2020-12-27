Mandaue cops: No firecrackers seized this Christmas

OLANGO ISLAND, Lapu-Lapu City, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has not confiscated any firecrackers as of Sunday, December 27, 2020.

According to Police Major Zosimo Jabas of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) that on their rekorida they had not caught individuals who used or sold firecrackers in the city.

“Karun wala gyud tay namonitor nga nagtinda og firecrackers. Wala pod gale tay nadawat nga request (para) fireworks display. Tan-awon lang nato ig New Year ani,” said Jabas.

(We had not monitored firecracker vendors and those who used firecrackers. We also had not received any request for a fireworks display. We will have never see this New Year.)

SFO2 Jan Herediano, chief of the Fire Safety and Enforcement Section of Mandaue City Fire Station, said the selling of pyrotechnics in the city had been allowed.

Based on the data, last year the MCPO confiscated 2,000 pieces of piccolo, 922 pieces of binggala and 160 pieces of Pop-out with a total worth of P1,230.

In Mandaue, the selling of firecrackers has been prohibited since December 2009, after the explosion at the designated “firecracker zone” in the Mandaue reclamation area that killed three people and injured six others.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, MCPO Director, said that persons caught selling firecrackers would be apprehended and the firecrackers would be confiscated.

Jabas also said that the city’s Christmas celebration was generally peaceful.

“Wala tay nadawat nga mga reports in relations sa mga krimen in relation sa Christmas celebration. Naa tay mga petty crimes kanang mga hubog, pero dili pag Christmas jud pero sa Christmas season,” said Jabas.

(We did not receive any report related to crimes during Christmas celebrations. However, we have petty crimes like incidents of drunk persons but this happened not on Christmas Day itself but since the Christmas season started.)/dbs