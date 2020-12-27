Carmen Copper: Cash, educational aid for families of workers who died in landslide

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC) has committed to provide financial and other assistance to the immediate families of its three deceased employees, who died due to the landslide that happened on December 21, 2020.

In its official statement released on Sunday, December 27, 2020, CCC has also promised to provide free education and allowances to all the children of the victims, until they graduate to college.

“At the same time, it has offered to provide employment opportunity at CCC for their next of kin, spouse and children,” the statement read.

Aside from this, CCC will also give the same attention to the immediate family of their missing employees and will afford them the same commitments that the company has provided to the family of the deceased.

CCC has also extended support to the family of the contractor who was among the victims.

The company also said in the statement that it had also provided daily update to the search operations and developments within the Carmen mine operating pit.

The firm said that this was to aid the on-going investigation and review, which was being conducted by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7).

CCC has also regularly informed and briefed the City Government of Toledo of its activities related to the search operations.

Based on the report of the MGB-7, four have died while six others are still missing following the landslide incident./dbs